Little League World Series Champion receives warm welcome at his school

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Little Leaguer Jacob Bibaud returned to an ovation and hero’s welcome at Orangewood Christian School Wednesday for his first day of class since winning the Little League World Series.

“It’s a dream come true that we won the World Series, but now I gotta get back to the books,” Jacob says.

Jacob needed help finding his locker and logging into his tablet since he missed the beginning of the school year for the tournament, but he learned some valuable lessons while up there.

“You just got to focus pitch by pitch, and that God is with you,” Jacob says.

Jacob’s father, Paul Bibaud, coaches the Lake Mary team and was along for the ride with his son.

When asked about his perspective of it all, Paul told Channel 9, “My perspective is knowing that 12 kids from different backgrounds, different faiths, religion, whatever it is, they were all 12 different kids that came together, so it changed my perspective that makes me believe the world can do the same thing.”

