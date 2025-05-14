WATCH LIVE: SpaceX set for lunchtime rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to light up the sky on Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.

The company is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket in support of its Starlink satellite system.

Crews are planning to launch the rocket at 12:38 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX said this launch will be the fourth flight for the first-stage rocket booster supporting this mission.

The booster has previously launched the SES O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, and Bandwagon-3 missions.

SpaceX plans to land the booster again after launch on one of its ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

If Wednesday’s planned launch is delayed, a backup opportunity is available at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch on Eyewitness News.

