Orlando International Airport set to take off on multi-billion-dollar renovation project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will start construction on part of a multi-billion-dollar renovation project.

Officials said $72 million of the project funding will go to improvements for Terminals A and B.

The project will also improve 61 existing restrooms and add 12 new ones.

Work will include upgrades to places for service animal relief and companion restrooms.

Construction will start this year and should wrap up by 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group