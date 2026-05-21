Melbourne event to honor women veterans across all military branches

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Women veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces will be honored next month at a special luncheon in Melbourne hosted by the AVET Project.

The event, titled “Celebrate Our Heroes: The Military Women,” will take place on Friday, June 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Viera located on North Wickham Road.

Congressman Mike Haridopolos is expected to join as a special honored guest, accompanied by veterans, military leaders, and community supporters.

Organizers mention that the luncheon will honor the stories and achievements of women from all military branches, focusing on leadership, sacrifice, and advocacy.

Featured speakers include combat helicopter pilot Dr. Kodey Bogart, Maria Quinn from the Space Force, and retired Coast Guard Commander Sarah Brennan.

The event will feature opportunities for interviews with veterans, as well as discussions on military leadership, advocacy, and veteran mental health.

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