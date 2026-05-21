SpaceX to debut redesigned Starship in upcoming launch test

SpaceX crews are preparing for the 12th flight test of its Starship vehicle on Thursday.

The mission will debut the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy rocket, aiming to demonstrate new components and test critical systems like the heat shield and rear flaps.

The 90-minute launch window for the flight test will open at 6:30 p.m.

SpaceX said this flight represents the first test of a significantly redesigned vehicle, with each element of the Starship architecture featuring major changes intended to enable full and rapid reuse after incorporating years of development and testing.

The upcoming flight will also utilize the next evolution of the Raptor engine and launch from a newly designed pad at the SpaceX Starbase facility in Texas.

SpaceX said the booster’s main objective for this test will be to execute a successful launch, ascent, stage separation, boostback burn, and a landing burn at an offshore landing point in the Gulf of America.

Due to this being the initial flight test of a largely redesigned vehicle, the booster will not attempt to return to the launch site for a catch.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned rocket launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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