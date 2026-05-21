Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 20-year-old Christmas resident Julia Ann Blackwell was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for the charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to a report, a 56-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 5:10 a.m. Saturday on State Road 520, south of Colonial Drive.

The man died at the scene and his identity has not been released by investigators.

Troopers said Blackwell fled the scene on foot after striking the man.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that the crash remains under investigation.

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