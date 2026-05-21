Violent crime spree suspect expected to plead guilty in Lake County court

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man accused of a violent crime spree is expected to be back in court Thursday morning.

Jonny Santiago, 22, is expected to plead guilty to charges from a 2022 crime spree in Lake County.

The charges include shooting at deputies and crashing his truck into a Mount Dora synagogue.

This plea deal specifically covers the Lake County charges and does not resolve a separate murder charge Santiago faces in Volusia County for allegedly killing his father.

Santiago has remained in jail without bond since 2022, with his case experiencing multiple delays due to mental health evaluations.

These delays occurred after doctors stated he was not mentally ready for trial.

If the judge accepts the guilty plea, Santiago will be sentenced for the Lake County charges.

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