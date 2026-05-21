ZIPAIR resumes nonstop flights between Orlando and Tokyo

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority announced today that ZIPAIR will once again offer nonstop passenger service between Orlando International Airport and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT). Three additional open passenger charter flights are scheduled for Aug. 8, 13, and 18. Bookings for these new flights will be available starting in mid-June.

The decision to add more flights comes in response to the success of ZIPAIR’s inaugural nonstop service between the two cities earlier this year. The initial flights in February and March marked a historic milestone as the first nonstop open passenger charter operation between Florida and the Asia Pacific region.

Chief Lance Lyttle, Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which manages MCO, noted the strong demand for the service. “The excitement surrounding ZIPAIR’s first flights exceeded expectations and sent a clear message that travelers want this connection,” Lyttle said. “The return of service is an exciting milestone and another sign that Orlando continues to strengthen its position as a truly global gateway.”

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