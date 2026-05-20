FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nearly two decades after a newborn was abducted in Southwest Florida, investigators state that fresh information has renewed interest in the case.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Fort Myers Police Department are seeking public assistance as detectives pursue new leads related to Bryan Dos Santos Gomes’s disappearance.

New tip in 20-year Florida abduction case leads investigators to Washington state Fort Myers police and NCMEC say new information from Tacoma could help solve the nearly 20-year-old disappearance of Bryan Dos Santos Gomes.

Bryan was just 28 days old when he was abducted on Dec. 1, 2006.

Investigators indicate that new information from Tacoma, Washington, suggests Bryan might currently be residing in Washington State and may be unaware of his past or the details of his disappearance.

Police say Bryan was taken by a woman driving a dark SUV after she approached Bryan’s mother and a friend for directions. The woman later forced Bryan’s mother out at knifepoint and drove away with the infant.

Bryan has not been seen since.

Although detectives are now focused on Washington State, authorities say Bryan or the woman believed responsible for the abduction could be anywhere in the country.

“The Fort Myers Police Department is certain that someone knows where Baby Bryan is,” Detective Rich Harasym said. “We ask anyone who may have information that they please contact NCMEC or the Fort Myers Police Department. If you know something, say something. Let’s bring closure to the family of Baby Bryan.”

Investigators are renewing efforts, including DNA testing on evidence from the abduction, and hoping someone recognizes the suspect’s voice or recalls relevant information.

Last year, NCMEC published an updated age progression image depicting Bryan’s potential appearance at 18. Authorities have also shared a suspect sketch along with information about the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

New Lead Revives 20 Year Old Florida Infant Abduction Investigation Investigators in Florida are following new leads in the 2006 abduction of infant Bryan Dos Santos Gomes.

“We encourage everyone to take a close look at these images. So many cases have been solved because someone took a moment to really pay attention,” said Angeline Hartmann, director of communications at NCMEC. “Sometimes, all it takes is the right person recognizing something that can help bring a missing child home.”

Anyone with information about Bryan Dos Santos Gomes is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.

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