Foreclosure scams: How to protect your home and wallet

MELBOURNE, Fla — Action 9 has a warning about home foreclosure scams designed to steal your money and maybe even your home.

Joe Ingoglia told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal, “It was pretty concerning. It was like, ‘Where did this come from? Who’s the company?’”

Ingoglia said that after he received a letter in the mail telling him and his wife their home had been foreclosed on and sold right out from under them. It turned out not to be true, but the letter appears to be part of a nationwide scam.

The Brevard County couple had lived in their home nearly seven years when they received the letter. It was marked as urgent and claimed their home sold in February. It offered to help them reverse the sale and stay in their home.

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“Well, it was concerning. I took a screenshot of it, sent it to my wife,” Ingoglia said.

Over the last year, the letter has prompted alerts from credit unions and banks including a social media warning from a bank in Missouri called Bank of Advance. In big red letters the social media post warns, “THIS IS A SCAM.”

Orlando real estate attorney Barry Miller said, “If someone gets a letter like this, it has no company letterhead, not even their name on it, you got to question whether it’s legit.”

Miller also believes it’s likely a scam. If you get a letter like this, he advises not to call the number, but instead reach out to your lender. You can also search your name on your local county clerk of courts website to see if a lender was suing you.

“That will confirm right away that there’s no foreclosure against you,” Miller said.

You can also check the property appraiser’s website in your county to make sure you are still listed as the owner of the home. These are often called foreclosure rescue scam letters. They typically have an urgent tone and try to get you to act quickly. They are known to use official-looking logos or government logos to make them more believable. Scammers behind these types of letters could be looking to collect upfront fees or even request homeowners sign over their deed by convincing them they can rent, stay in the home and eventually buy it back.

Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal called the phone number on the letter. A woman who answered the phone identified the company as Pro Elite Group and said they were based in San Diego, California. Action 9 couldn’t find a company with that name dealing with foreclosures in California or Florida. A Better Business Bureau search showed eight Scam Tracker complaints against a company identifying itself as Pro Elite Group related to foreclosure issues.

One person wrote, “Said were going to help me modify my mortgage to keep my house and they did NOTHING but take my $$.”

In this case, Joe Ingoglia works in construction and has experience buying foreclosure properties, so he knew where to look to verify his home wasn’t in foreclosure and hadn’t been sold. Still, he wanted to speak out to warn others who may be convinced to hand over money or personal information.

“It’s unethical, and we need to have public awareness for our community, especially for people that aren’t tech savvy and our elderly community,” he said.

The woman Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal spoke with on the phone from Pro Elite Group said she would have a supervisor call back that day, but that never happened. While there are legitimate foreclosure rescue companies, if you are facing foreclosure, hiring a real estate attorney to assist is an option.

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