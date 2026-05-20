Troopers seek drivers in fatal collision on John Young Parkway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened in the northbound lane of John Young Parkway. Investigators say multiple vehicles hit the victim.

FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia said, “We do know for sure that the white Honda Civic and the Kia both collided with the pedestrian.” FHP released a picture from a witness of a dark gray Kia K-5 with a dark-skinned driver.

They say he and another driver in a white Honda Civic hit and killed a man, but they’re not sure who hit him first.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on John Young Parkway, south of Oak Ridge Road, in the direct path of traffic at 4:30 this morning. Trooper Garcia says, “It doesn’t seem like he was transient. He may be someone that walks around the area, maybe takes the bus near there.”

According to investigators, the victim was between 20 and 30 years old, and he had a work permit in his pocket, but his face was unrecognizable after the crash. Trooper Garcia says, “It was a black male with black hair. It seemed like he may have had shorter dreads or something, or twists in his hair.” Troopers say the Kia and Honda Civic should have damage to the front bumper and undercarriage. Trooper Garcia says, “Someone lost their life, and unfortunately, nobody stayed. It’s always better to double-check if you feel like you hit something, and you just don’t know.”

Many, like Kambri Baptist, hope the drivers come forward, concerned for everyone’s safety. “You hit somebody, you gotta stop. And I hope that they’re found.” Anyone with information is asked to call *347 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

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