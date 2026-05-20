Federal funds boost Volusia County’s flood control efforts

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County officials, representatives from the City of New Smyrna Beach, community members, and project partners celebrated on Wednesday morning the start of construction on the Corbin Park Stormwater Improvement Project. This initiative aims to strengthen stormwater infrastructure and reduce flooding impacts in the Corbin Park area.

The project is valued at nearly $7 million. Funding for the project includes approximately $4.9 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds. The City of New Smyrna Beach provided approximately $2 million in matching funds.

One of the project’s primary goals is to better protect nearby homes from repeated flooding and water intrusion during significant rainfall events. The improvements are designed to manage stormwater more effectively before it accumulates in surrounding areas. This will help reduce impacts on residents and neighborhoods during periods of heavy rainfall.

The project is also expected to help reduce standing water on roadways and improve stormwater flow throughout the area, thereby limiting disruptions and improving travel conditions during heavy rain events. Specific project improvements include new underground stormwater pipes and drainage structures.

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