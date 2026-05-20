Deadly crash causes roadblock on John Young Parkway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash is impacting traffic Wednesday morning along a section of John Young Parkway in Orange County.

State troopers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the crash along South JYP near West Oak Ridge Road.

As of 5:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol reported roadblock in the area.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details about the crash.

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