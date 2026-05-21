Shooting in Edgewater area results in injury and two arrests

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured and resulted in two arrests.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 26th Street and India Palm Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is recovering from their injuries, according to officials.

Police said they have made two arrests following the investigation.

Officials said the case remains active and additional information will be released as appropriate.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Matthews at smatthews@cityofedgewater.org or (386) 895-1809.

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