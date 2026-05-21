2 dogs found tied to dumpster at Central Florida rest stop

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for tips to help identify the person who abandoned two dogs at a rest stop in Sumter County.

FHP posted a photo of the dogs that troopers found tied to a dumpster at the northbound rest area along Interstate 75 near Bushnell.

Investigators said they are looking for a woman driving a red van who was last seen with the dogs.

FHP said the dogs are in good condition.

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