Shooting at Affordable Lock: Police search for maroon Nissan SUV

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Lady Lake Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police said that around 5:14 p.m., a maroon Nissan SUV, possibly a Murano, entered the parking lot of Affordable Lock at 356 S. U.S. Highway 441.

Investigators said an unknown Black male exited the SUV, ran to the roadside and discharged approximately seven rounds from a handgun toward a silver sedan believed to be a Hyundai Elantra.

Immediately after the shooting, the suspect returned to the maroon SUV and fled the area, according to police.

Officials said the license plates for both vehicles are unknown at this time.

No victims or injuries have been reported.

Police are urging the public to use caution if encountering vehicles or individuals matching the descriptions provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Ronnie Williams at (352) 636-5687 or by email at rwilliams@ladylake.org.

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