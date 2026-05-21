Woman killed in dog attack near Cocoa, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died after being attacked by dogs in Brevard County, sheriff’s officials have confirmed.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday morning near Cocoa.

BCSO has released limited details about the attack, but said the county’s Animal Services division has taken custody of the dogs since the incident.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about what led up to the attack and if any charges are pending in the case.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

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