BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX rocket launch produced a stunning “jellyfish cloud” Thursday morning.

The cloud was created during the twilight hours by the rocket’s exhaust plume as it expanded in the upper atmosphere.

This phenomenon typically occurs within about 30–60 minutes before sunrise or after sunset, when the ground is dark, but the rocket is still high enough to remain illuminated by direct sunlight.

SpaceX rocket launch creates stunning ‘jellyfish cloud’ in the sky

As the exhaust rapidly expands in the thin upper atmosphere, gases and ice particles scatter sunlight and create the vivid glowing colors visible across the sky.

Winds aloft then stretch and shape the plume into the flowing, jellyfish-like structure.

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