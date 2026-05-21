Orlando woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s home to undergo mental evaluation

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Los Angeles judge has ordered a mental evaluation for Ivanna Ortiz, an Orlando woman accused of shooting into singer Rihanna’s California home.

The evaluation will determine if Ortiz is competent to stand trial on attempted murder charges.

Rihanna and her family were present during the incident but were not injured.

Ortiz is accused of driving from Orlando to Los Angeles with the intent to shoot at Rihanna’s mansion.

The judge ordered the evaluation to gain more understanding of Ortiz’s mental state before proceeding with the trial.

Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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