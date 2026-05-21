Disney’s Hollywood Studios unveils Muppets-themed coaster

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney’s Hollywood Studios is preparing to debut a new Muppets-themed coaster attraction.

The ride will feature a queue designed as G-Force Records and a high-speed experience, reaching 60 miles per hour as it moves past references to Muppet movies.

The queue area will showcase authentic Muppets memorabilia, including original guitars from “The Muppet Show” and various props salvaged from “Muppet-Vision 3D.”

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Disney Imagineers are revealing details about the attraction, which will include a treasure trove of Easter eggs and hidden nods to the Muppet cinematic universe.

During the ride, guests will fly past images from “The Muppet Movie” before reaching the final brake run.

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