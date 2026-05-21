Orlando airport hosts first electric aircraft flight demonstration

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new era of advanced air mobility recently took off at Orlando International Airport (MCO) with the first electric aircraft flight from the facility.

The demonstration represents a major step toward the future integration of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which could eventually operate as air taxis.

Orlando International Airport leaders joined aviation partners Republic Airways, Brickyard Connection and Signature Aviation for the demonstration of Beta Technologies’ fully electric aircraft.

The event showcased the aircraft along with charging infrastructure and included discussions on real-world operations.

The airport is currently working on plans for vertiports, specialized landing and take-off sites for these aircraft.

More demonstrations and testing are expected as the aviation industry explores how to integrate all types of electric aircraft into daily operations.

The Beta Technologies aircraft is designed to reduce emissions and noise.

It uses electric charging infrastructure rather than traditional fuel systems.

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