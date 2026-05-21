Seminole County

Three-week road closure in Casselberry for new roundabout

Winter Park Dr & Wilshire Dr Closed for 3 Weeks

By WFTV.com News Staff
Rishi Sunak Delivers The Spending Review KNUTSFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Road signs and traffic cones stand by roadworks and junction improvements at Junction 19 of the M6 motorway on November 25, 2020 in Knutsford, England. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak addressed the Commons on Tuesday, laying out plans for spending on infrastructure, jobs and public sector support, but warned that the economic emergency caused by the covid-19 pandemic had "only just begun." He predicted the number of unemployed people in the UK would surge to 2.6 million by mid-2021, and that the government is expected to borrow £394bn this year, the highest level "in our peacetime history." (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By WFTV.com News Staff

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A complete road closure will occur at Winter Park Drive and Wilshire Drive from June 2 to June 23, as part of the Central Casselberry Connectivity project, which entails removing a traffic signal and building a new roundabout.

The three-week closure is needed to remove the traffic signal and install a new roundabout at the intersection. Road closures will be continuous during construction.

During construction, nearby streets including Winter Park Drive at Wilshire Drive, Wilshire Drive, Brighton Way, and Cannon Way will be impacted.

Detour routes are as follows:

Southbound traffic on Winter Park Drive toward Red Bug Lake Road will be rerouted via Hibiscus Road, Zinnia Drive, Elm Drive, Wilshire Drive, and Mark David Boulevard.

Northbound traffic on Winter Park Drive (also on State Road 436 and Red Bug Road) will be detoured via Hibiscus Road back to Winter Park Drive.

All devices will redirect vehicle traffic around the closure. Construction is mainly scheduled Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During these periods, commuters might face delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment in the project zones.

The complete road closure at the intersection of Winter Park Drive and Wilshire Drive is scheduled to end on June 23.

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