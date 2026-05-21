Palm Coast man arrested for violent assault on pregnant woman

PALM COAST, Fla. — Damien Irven, a 25-year-old Palm Coast man, was arrested Tuesday evening in Daytona Beach on a felony warrant after investigators found he battered, strangled, and held a pregnant woman against her will inside a Palm Coast residence on May 18.

Local law enforcement says that on May 18, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a Palm Coast residence and spoke with the victim. She reported being subjected to a lengthy, violent assault by Irven that lasted about five to six hours.

According to the report, the assault began after an argument over text messages escalated.

The victim stated Irven assaulted her, strangled her, and prevented her from leaving, believing she would be killed. The next day, he allegedly threatened to kill her during a phone call if she reported the incident.

Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the arrest and the nature of the alleged crimes. “This suspect spent hours terrorizing a pregnant woman in her own home and then threatened her life if she called for help. That is pure evil,” Staly said.

After his arrest, Irven was transferred to Volusia County Jail, where he remains in custody awaiting extradition to Flagler County. He has a prior conviction for domestic battery there.

Staly continues, “Attacking a pregnant victim is about as low as it gets and domestic violence has no place in Flagler County. Thanks to the outstanding work of our deputies, our Fugitive Apprehension Unit and our partners at the Daytona Beach Police Department, this violent offender is now behind bars where he belongs.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group