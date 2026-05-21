ORLANDO, Fla. — As hurricane season approaches, volunteers in Central Florida are assisting in preparing emergency food supplies for families potentially affected by upcoming disasters.

More than 40 employees from Abbott’s Orlando facility spent Wednesday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida assembling 1,000 disaster relief packs.

0 of 11 Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season Central Florida volunteers prepare disaster relief packs for hurricane season More than 40 volunteers helped assemble emergency food boxes for Central Florida families ahead of hurricane season

Organizers state that each box holds enough shelf-stable food to sustain a family for up to three days during emergencies like hurricanes, floods, fires, and tornadoes.

The effort comes as Floridians begin preparing for the start of hurricane season on June 1.

Second Harvest officials stated that the organization operates year-round to ensure food and emergency supplies are prepared ahead of disasters, leveraging decades of disaster response experience across Central Florida.

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