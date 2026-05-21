Pop Star Jack Avery responds after arrests in alleged murder-for-hire plot against him

LOS ANGELES — Three people have been arrested in California in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the case involves Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez, her father, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, and Kai Faron Cordrey. All three are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder.

Investigators say the alleged plot stemmed from a custody dispute involving Avery and Gabriela Gonzalez, who share a daughter.

Authorities allege the conspiracy unfolded over several years and included discussions of hiring a hitman through the dark web. Prosecutors say payments were allegedly made to help facilitate the plot, and that an undercover FBI agent later became involved after being contacted by one of the defendants.

Francisco Gonzalez, a Central Florida attorney based in Heathrow, was arrested in Florida and is awaiting extradition to California.

Court documents allege the defendants discussed making the planned killing look like an accident and used encrypted and online platforms in an attempt to coordinate the scheme.

All three defendants face 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Following the arrests, Avery said in a statement that he and his family have endured years of public scrutiny and false accusations tied to the custody dispute. He said he chose to remain silent during the investigation out of respect for the legal process and his daughter.

“A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me,” Avery said. “One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter.”

He said his focus is now on raising his daughter in a safe and stable environment. Avery added that he currently has sole custody and expressed gratitude to law enforcement and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their work on the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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