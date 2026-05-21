Domestic stabbing incident in Osceola County leaves two injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies responded to a domestic-related stabbing incident shortly before 7 a.m. on East Lake Reserve Blvd., where an adult female was injured with scissors.

The Sheriff’s Department says that the male suspect then wounded himself with a knife.

Law enforcement says that both individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place in a gated community at East Lake Reserve in Narcoossee. No further details were given about the woman’s condition.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for more updates on this developing story. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

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