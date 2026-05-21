WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser arrested after alleged apartment elevator assault in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A WWE wrestler was arrested in Orlando this week following an alleged confrontation with a neighbor inside an apartment complex elevator near Lake Eola.

Ludwig Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is accused of attacking a neighbor during an incident at The Paramount on Lake Eola, according to an arrest warrant.

Police say the confrontation began inside an elevator on April 23, when the neighbor asked Kaiser and his girlfriend to “have some manners” after witnessing what he described as inappropriate behavior.

According to investigators, the situation escalated after the neighbor exited on the 12th floor. Authorities said Kaiser followed him out and allegedly punched him multiple times, knocking him to the ground and making additional threats.

The neighbor, identified in the report as Richard Reap, told police Kaiser was “aggressively kissing” his girlfriend in the elevator before the exchange.

When officers responded, they observed a scratch on the back of the victim’s head along with redness in the same area. Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage, which they say supported the victim’s account of the incident.

Kaiser later turned himself in to the Orange County Jail. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

His attorney has since filed a motion requesting permission for him to travel internationally for work, stating he was in Mexico when he learned of the warrant and returned to Orlando to surrender.

World Wrestling Entertainment has not yet commented on the arrest. Attempts to reach Kaiser directly were unsuccessful.

The case remains under review.

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