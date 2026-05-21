Central Florida seniors can get up to $2,000 in utility bill assistance this summer

CENTRAL FLORIDA — As Central Florida prepares for another summer of extreme heat, seniors struggling with utility costs may be eligible for financial help through a program offered by Senior Resource Alliance.

The organization is providing up to $2,000 in utility bill assistance through the Emergency Home Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). The funding is available to older adults living in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties and can be used for expenses such as overdue utility bills, disconnection fees, prepaid energy costs and cooling fans.

Senior Resource Alliance says the program is designed to help older residents remain safely in their homes during the hottest months of the year, when high temperatures can create serious health risks.

“The summer months can quickly become dangerous — particularly for members of our aging population who are more at risk for heat-related medical conditions,” said Karla Radka, president and CEO of Senior Resource Alliance. “Every EHEAP dollar creates a level of security and safety for vulnerable seniors who may struggle to maintain their independence during blistering temperatures.”

According to the organization, more than $1.7 million in EHEAP assistance has been distributed since 2022.

Applicants must provide proof of residence. Households that include someone receiving TANF, SSI or SNAP benefits must also submit documentation showing benefits and total household income.

More information and application details are available through Senior Resource Alliance’s EHEAP page.

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