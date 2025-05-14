Men arrested in stolen truck filled with appliances taken from homes in St. Cloud, police say

SAINT CLOUD, Fla. — Two men are facing burglary charges after police said they were stealing appliances from homes being built in Saint Cloud.

Detectives said Gabriel Sarmiento and Michael Torres Colon were caught stealing in the Live Oak community off of U.S. Route 192.

Police said they found the appliances in a rental truck that was also stolen.

Detectives say they found drugs and a handgun in the truck as well.

