Police investigate New Smyrna Beach employee after pedestrians hit in crosswalk

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach city employee is under investigation after a vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Police say the employee hit a man and a woman who were walking in a crosswalk.

The incident occurred Friday morning at the intersection of 27th Avenue and South Atlantic Avenue.

According to investigators, the employee was making a turn when the vehicle struck the two pedestrians.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

Authorities have not specified the physical condition of the woman who was also struck in the crosswalk.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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