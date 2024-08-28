UCF Athletics preps additional projects beyond football stadium expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

UCF Athletics has lined up several projects to support its teams in addition to football.

While the school will start work on an $88 million expansion of Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium following the football team’s final home game this season, it also continues to invest in projects tied to other sports.

UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir told Orlando Business Journal work is nearly complete on a $12 million renovation of Addition Financial Arena — which hosts men’s and women’s basketball — as well as The Venue, the school’s adjacent volleyball facility.

