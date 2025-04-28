Florida Department of Transportation to hold job fair in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will join dozens of industry partners in hosting a ”Road to Your Future" hiring event in Kissimmee this week.

The department states there are open positions in various sectors of the transportation industry, including skilled trades, repair crewmen, traffic engineers, heavy equipment operators, administrative assistants, accountants, professional engineers, highway maintenance technicians, project managers, general laborers, foremen, interns and more.

The job fair will be 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Osceola Heritage Park’s Events Center, located at 1901 Chief Osceola Trail in Kissimmee.

Job seekers can pre-register at RoadtoYourFuture.com and be eligible to be hired on-site.

More Road to Your Future events are scheduled this spring in Bartow, Chipley and Tampa.

