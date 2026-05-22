Drivers stranded after hundreds of screws scattered across Central Florida road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of screws ended up scattered across Narcoossee Road on Wednesday, leaving dozens of Central Florida drivers with damaged vehicles.

It happened around 3 p.m. near William Carey Drive.

The widespread debris flattened the tires of many drivers.

Authorities have yet to figure out who was responsible for the mess.

Screws scattered on Narcoossee Road in Orlando Dozens of drivers ended up with damaged tires after hundreds of screws were scattered on an Orlando roadway. (Patrick McNamara)

Patrick McNamara, a driver affected by the incident, drove over the screws Wednesday afternoon.

McNamara needed two new tires for his vehicle due to the damage. He noted that one tire “had a few in it and then this tire was completely flat.”

Screws scattered on Narcoossee Road in Orlando Dozens of drivers ended up with damaged tires after hundreds of screws were scattered on an Orlando roadway. (WFTV staff)

He attempted to warn other drivers about the road hazard.

Many affected drivers went to nearby Discount Tire for repairs. McNamara commented on probably the only thing convenient about the slew of screws, “at least it was in front of the tire store exactly.”

Screws scattered on Narcoossee Road in Orlando Dozens of drivers ended up with damaged tires after hundreds of screws were scattered on an Orlando roadway. (WFTV staff)

The manager at Discount Tire provided free patches to some drivers whose tires were damaged.

Some drivers contacted the police and 911, believing the screws constituted a roadside hazard.

Screws scattered on Narcoossee Road in Orlando Dozens of drivers ended up with damaged tires after hundreds of screws were scattered on an Orlando roadway. (Patrick McNamara)

At last check, Orlando police and the Florida Highway Patrol had no information regarding how the screws appeared on the road or who was responsible.

McNamara told Channel 9 he’s hoping Big Brother was watching. “I would just like to find out who did it. There are cameras there so hopefully somebody can investigate and get the person responsible for it.”

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