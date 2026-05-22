Florida red snapper season delayed as judge sides with activists

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge ruled Thursday to temporarily stall Florida’s expanded Atlantic Red Snapper season.

The judicial ruling sided with activists seeking to block fishing through the recently approved Exempted Fishing Permit for Atlantic Red Snapper.

Following this decision, NOAA Fisheries temporarily stalled the permit.

In response, the FWC has opened state waters for anglers to catch red snapper.

The recreational bag limit for red snapper in state waters has defaulted to two red snapper per person.

A minimum size limit of 20 inches is also in effect and these limits will remain until further notice.

Both the FWC and NOAA stated they stand together in opposition to this delay tactic and will continue fighting for fishing communities.stall

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group