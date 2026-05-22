Universal’s Epic Universe celebrates one-year anniversary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the most popular theme parks in the world is celebrating its anniversary on Friday.

Universal’s Epic Universe is celebrating its one-year anniversary, marking a year of positive reviews from both guests and critics.

The popular theme park is releasing new merchandise for each of its lands as part of the celebration.

The theme park’s successful first year follows a design process where park officials said they actively incorporated fan feedback.

This approach aimed to deliver an ultimate immersive experience for visitors.

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