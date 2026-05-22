Repeat offender assaulted woman jogging in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he assaulted a woman in broad daylight.

And sadly, it wasn’t the first time.

According to the arrest report, 32-year-old Cameron David Lyons ran up to the victim, who was on a jog, and touched her chest before running off.

The victim said she recognized Lyons from an assault last May.

He was later arrested and taken to the Volusia County jail on multiple charges, including stalking and battery.

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