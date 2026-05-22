Fire alarm forces evacuation at Laura Pausini concert in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fire alarm abruptly halted Laura Pausini’s concert at the Kia Center in Orlando Thursday night.

It’s unclear what caused the alarm to go off, which caused an evacuation of the large venue.

The incident left fans scrambling for answers, and the singer took to her social media to share her disappointment.

Pausini is an internationally famous Italian pop singer, songwriter, and TV personality.

It’s unclear when Pausini will return to perform in Orlando again.

The Orlando Fire Department said they responded to a smoke alarm, but crews found no fire or hazard.

A spokesperson for Orlando Venues released the following statement to Channel 9:

“Near the scheduled end of last night’s performance, a fire alarm was activated. It was determined that there was no threat. Thank you to our guests for their understanding and cooperation during the evacuation.”

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