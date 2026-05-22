Deputies find 2 dogs, 1 dead, inside abandoned home in Sorrento

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County are investigating after a disturbing discovery inside a home.

Investigators said two dogs were found in an abandoned home in the Sorrento area on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the home on Grassy Sprain Avenue, where they discovered one dog sitting next to the remains of a dead dog in a bedroom.

According to a report, deputies entered the home through an unsecured door and observed dog feces on the ground and cobwebs on the walls.

Lake County Animal Enforcement responded to the scene and took possession of the live dog to provide medical attention.

The carcass of the deceased dog was collected for forensic examination.

Authorities stated that the investigation is active and ongoing.

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