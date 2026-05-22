Florida residents warned to stay safe as snake activity increases

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Warmer weather means snakes are getting more active in Florida.

Lake County leaders want to remind residents to stay safe around the slithery creatures.

Four venomous snakes call Lake County home: The Florida cottonmouth, coral snake, and two rattlesnake species.

County leaders say you should always be aware of your surroundings and stay on trails or walkways.

And if you do see a snake, even if it’s not dangerous, keep your distance and leave it alone.

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