Virginia man sentenced for threatening Florida sheriff on social media

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Virginia man accused of threatening a Central Florida sheriff via social media has learned his punishment.

21-year-old Jacob Devan pleaded no contest to charges of making written threats to kill Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

A judge sentenced Devan to serve five years of supervised probation.

Jacob Devan court appearance Devan, 21, pleaded no contest to charges of making written threats to kill Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Prosecutors said he sent several threatening messages to Ivey in June 2025, including threats against the sheriff’s family.

Devan must also complete 100 hours of community service, cannot use social media during probation, or own guns in Florida or Virginia.

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