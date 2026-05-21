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16-year-old charged with manslaughter in Davenport house party shooting

Osceola County deputies say an 18-year-old was killed during an illegal party in April.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
“His life was stolen:” 18-year-old Lake County Student killed in shooting at Davenport house party
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

CLERMONT, Fla. — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at an illegal house party in Davenport, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Daesean Anthony Moctezuma-Orland was shot and killed on April 18, 2026, while attending a gathering at a home on Sommerset Hills Drive.

Investigators arrested Chace Dawayne Mitchell and charged him with manslaughter, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, and carrying a concealed weapon.

READ: “His life was stolen:” 18-year-old killed in shooting at Davenport house party

Authorities said Mitchell was booked into the juvenile assessment center and is being held without bond.

Detectives said the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the party to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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