“His life was stolen:” 18-year-old Lake County Student killed in shooting at Davenport house party

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a vacation rental house party was not the intended target, according to Osceola County deputies.

Investigators say Daesean Anthony Moctezuma Orland, of Clermont, was shot and killed during a party at a vacation rental on Sommerset Hills Drive in Davenport.

Two others were hurt and taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

According to a GoFundMe shared by the family, Moctezuma Orland was about to graduate when he was killed. He is remembered by loved ones as “a respectful young man, loved by so many, with a light about him so bright that when he walked into a room, he made everyone’s frown turn around.”

The GoFundMe states, ”His life was stolen by people who were irresponsible with guns."

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told investigators up to 100 kids were at the party when shots were fired. Investigators say most of the attendees left the home as soon as deputies got there, and deputies are still looking for the shooter.

“This is not just a teenage party that gets out of control. There are crimes that are being committed,” said Kim Montes, Spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

According to Montes, there were more than 600 violent crimes tied to illegal house parties this year across Osceola County.

At least three of those incidents involved shootings, including a deadly shooting at a vacation rental in March, where 17-year-old Qvarious McCloud was killed

“In both these cases, we don’t believe that either person was the intended target that died. We believe they were just a bystanders. So we want information so that we can make an arrest in these cases,” said Montes.

Moctezuma Orland was a night school student at East Ridge High School. A spokesperson for Lake County Schools says grief counselors will be available to students and staff should they need support.

Montes said deputies are searching for the suspects in the shooting deaths of both McCloud and Moctezuma Orland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Crimeline. You can make a report anonymously by calling Crimeline at 1800-423-tips.a

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