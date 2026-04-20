Survey reveals Orlando’s busiest off-ramp is Florida’s most stressful

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new survey says one of Orlando’s busiest highway connections is also the most stressful off-ramp in Florida.

According to a poll commissioned by Regan Zambri Long, I-4 Exit 82A to SR-408 ranked as the most stressful off-ramp in the state based on responses from 3,011 drivers.

The survey asked drivers to identify exits that create the most tension behind the wheel, citing factors such as short merge lanes, sudden braking, confusing lane choices and heavy congestion.

The interchange where Interstate 4 connects with State Road 408 topped the list because of frequent traffic compression and fast-moving lane decisions.

Researchers said drivers exiting I-4 often must quickly position themselves while surrounding traffic continues at highway speed, especially during peak commuting hours.

Another Orlando-area exit also made the list: I-4 Exit 74A to Sand Lake Road, which ranked seventh statewide.

The study said that exit sees steady congestion because drivers encounter traffic signals and turning vehicles almost immediately after leaving the interstate.

Other Florida exits ranked near the top included:

I-275 to Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa

I-95 to SR-836 in Miami

I-4 Exit 55 near ChampionsGate

“These exits aren’t just frustrating — they’re where a lot of collisions happen,” Patrick Regan of Regan Zambri Long said in a statement.

He said sudden traffic compression and quick reactions often increase the risk of rear-end crashes and lane conflicts.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group