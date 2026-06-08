Central Florida feels earthquake tremor: Channel 9 seeks viewers’ accounts and footage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 wants to hear from viewers across Central Florida who experienced the tremor. Tell us where you were, what you felt and how long the shaking lasted.

If you captured photos or video during the earthquake or its aftermath, send them to us. Your images or videos could be featured on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

We’re also looking to speak with people who felt the quake. If you’re willing to share your experience in an interview, let us know when you submit your information.

Contact us at NEWS@WFTV.COM

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