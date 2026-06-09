Blue Origin moves new Glenn Rocket stages from launch complex as recovery effort continues

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Blue Origin is continuing work at Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as it recovers from an explosive anomaly during a New Glenn static hot-fire test less than two weeks ago.

The company has begun moving New Glenn rocket stages from its integration facility at the launch pad to its Rocket Park facility on Merritt Island.

Florida Tech space expert Dr. Don Platt says the move could give engineers an opportunity to inspect hardware and ensure there are no issues related to the test anomaly before flight operations resume.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion. Platt says it remains unclear whether the failure originated with the rocket itself or with ground support equipment involved in fueling operations.

Despite the setback, Blue Origin faces pressure to keep multiple programs on track.

Along with returning New Glenn to flight, the company is also developing a version of its Blue Moon lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis III mission, which will demonstrate docking capabilities for commercial landers still being developed.

Blue Origin hopes to launch its next New Glenn mission before the end of the year.

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