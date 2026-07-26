Flagler County secures grant for Binder Lift devices to protect firefighters

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Risk Management has secured a $5,000 grant match for Binder Lift devices, which enable Fire Rescue responders to move patients safely, without risk of injury to themselves or the patients.

The grant was provided by Preferred Governmental Insurance Trust (PGIT) as part of its training incentive program, TIPS. This investment addresses the county’s most frequent workers’ compensation claims, which are attributed to recurring back injuries among firefighters.

Mark Muzii, the Flagler County Risk Manager, confirmed that investing in these transfer aids is crucial for reducing risk and mitigating losses. Muzii explained that the need for these devices was highlighted during a quarterly Fire Rescue meeting in January. “During a quarterly Fire Rescue meeting in January, the HR team delivered a presentation on ADA accommodations,” Muzii said. “Lt. John Keppler highlighted the urgent need for transfer aids (like the Binder Lift devices), noting that many firefighters struggle with recurring back injuries, especially when assisting patients from the floor.”

Lt. Keppler, a member of the fire rescue staff, brought attention to the frequent back injuries experienced by firefighters. These injuries often occur when assisting patients from the floor, underscoring the urgent demand for transfer aids like the Binder Lift devices.

“Given that transfer aids were specifically requested, we had a compelling reason to seek grant funding for their procurement,” Muzii said. “I’m pleased to report that our grant application was approved and every Flagler County fire engine is now equipped with the Binder Lift device.”

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