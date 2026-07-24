Apopka woman claims $1 Million Florida Lottery scratch-off prize from Publix

APOPKA, Fla. — A 63-year-old Apopka resident is celebrating a life-changing lottery win after claiming a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery Scratch-Off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Jean Olsen, 63, of Apopka, claimed her $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 CASH STACKS Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on July 1.

Olsen chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $616,700 instead of annual installments.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Publix located at 1545 Rock Springs Road in Apopka, Florida.

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