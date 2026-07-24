Sumter County detective arrested for misusing police databases for personal gain

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Former detective Brandy Almany of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was charged on Thursday with official misconduct and multiple offenses against computer users after an internal audit uncovered her improper use of law enforcement databases for personal reasons. An arrest warrant was issued yesterday, July 23, 2026, for Almany following a criminal investigation.

The internal audit by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, conducted on Thursday, July 23, identified irregular activity involving Detective Almany’s utilization of multiple databases.

The investigation found that Almany circumvented procedures to access systems such as the Comprehensive Case Information System (CCIS), Flock Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR), and Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID) to obtain information about her husband’s ex-wife. Detective Almany has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since 2019.

The investigation revealed Almany created official electronic records that falsely represented the searches as legitimate Sheriff’s Office investigations. Almany was interviewed and immediately suspended from duty as a result of these findings.

The case was presented to the Office of the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit for review. Following this review, an arrest warrant was issued.

Almany faces charges of Official Misconduct and Offenses against Computer Users.

Upon her arrest, Detective Almany was notified of her pending termination, as per procedure.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently awaiting audit results from the various law enforcement databases, which may lead to additional charges.

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