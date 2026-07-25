Rain and storms set to increase through next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday featured higher rain coverage across the area, and we’re tracking more Weather On the Way for the next several days.

The showers and storms will slowly fade away this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 25, 2026 (WFTV)

Even more deep moisture arrives Sunday, increasing rain chances further. Expect fairly widespread coverage in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the mid 90s.

The elevated rain and storm chances continue into next week. Monday and Tuesday will have plenty of PM storms across the region, with highs in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 25, 2026 (WFTV)

Some slightly drier air arrives midweek, reducing storm chances somewhat on Wednesday. Temps will remain in the low 90s.

It now looks like even more deep moisture pushes in for the back end of next week, increasing rain and storm coverage once again. Temps will hold in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 25, 2026 (WFTV)

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