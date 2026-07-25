Orlando fire department responding to structure fire near downtown neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 600 block of E. Concord St., where crews arrived to find a two-story home fully involved in flames.

Firefighters quickly began an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to bring it under control. According to the department, all occupants had safely evacuated the home before crews arrived.

The fire has since been extinguished. Officials reported that the flames did not spread to nearby structures, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

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